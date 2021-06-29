Nicholas Investment Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,304 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,589,000 after purchasing an additional 397,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $255.09 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $260.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,665 shares of company stock worth $36,168,949. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

