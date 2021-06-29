K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee acquired 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

