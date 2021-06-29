HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,699,000 after buying an additional 33,138 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,607 shares of company stock worth $16,080,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $159.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

