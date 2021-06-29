Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.86. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

