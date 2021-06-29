Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $752,000 Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,266 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

WDC opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.49 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.96.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.