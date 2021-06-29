Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,060.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $131,030.76. Insiders have sold 131,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,322 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.