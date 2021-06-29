Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Shares of JEF opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JEF. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

