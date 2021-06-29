Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $151.35 and a 12-month high of $222.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

