FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.320-$12.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.07.

FLT opened at $255.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $214.88 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

