1,651 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

