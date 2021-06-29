K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,816,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

