K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Grows Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CQS US LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 243.2% in the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 83,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 82,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Graco by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 12.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

GGG opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.