1,383 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after buying an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,698,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $585,771,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $216.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

