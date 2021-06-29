Franklin Resources Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,403 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,019% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

