$6.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report earnings of $6.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.23. Moderna posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,061.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,807,150.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,788 shares of company stock valued at $80,163,257 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Moderna by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.61. Moderna has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $227.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

