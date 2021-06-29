Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $695,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $6,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.
PLL stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
