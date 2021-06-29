Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $695,000 Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $15,930,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 25.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 242,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at $6,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

PLL stock opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $88.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

