First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Down 83.6% in June

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 83.6% from the May 31st total of 467,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,701,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,887 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after buying an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $24,118,000.

LMBS stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.06. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.