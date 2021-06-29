Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $865,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACVA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.19.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

