extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $498,314.86 and approximately $122,756.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,842.76 or 0.99876380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.25 or 0.00390822 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.49 or 0.00890256 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.64 or 0.00403049 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004038 BTC.

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

