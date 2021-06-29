TigerCash (TCH) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $586,288.67 and $4.47 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 56.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $323.05 or 0.00900195 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

