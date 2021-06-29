Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,801 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $495,884,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter stock opened at $68.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.06. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

