Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,962 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $73,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,910,000 after buying an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 786,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after buying an additional 173,980 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

