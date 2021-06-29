Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Downgraded to “Hold” at BNP Paribas

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SEOAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stora Enso Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

SEOAY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.65. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

