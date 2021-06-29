36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Short Interest Up 764.7% in June

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 764.7% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRKR opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). 36Kr had a negative net margin of 61.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

