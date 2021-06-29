First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Short Interest Down 64.3% in June

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 31st total of 126,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 65,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $12.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0896 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

