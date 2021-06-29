Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Short Interest Down 91.3% in June

Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JYAC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92. Jiya Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Get Jiya Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JYAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jiya Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Jiya Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiya Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.