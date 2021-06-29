DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $19.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 83.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DRDGOLD stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $908.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRD. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 602,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 222,779 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

