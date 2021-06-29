Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Announces $0.33 Semi-Annual Dividend

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, July 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.
Shares of OTCMKTS BMBN opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69. Benchmark Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65.
About Benchmark Bankshares
Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.