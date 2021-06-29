National Pension Service Acquires 20,074 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $65,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LHX opened at $219.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

