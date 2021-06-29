Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Option Care Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after acquiring an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock valued at $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OPCH opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 438.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.