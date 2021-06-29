100,000 Shares in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Shares of TETCU stock opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

