Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.90. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.