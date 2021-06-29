Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEPW. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at about $976,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.