Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu stock opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
