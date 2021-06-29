Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu stock opened at $205.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CLSA decreased their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

