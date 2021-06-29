Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $991,000 Investment in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $367,000.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

