Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $43.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,722 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 345,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,027,000 after acquiring an additional 331,609 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CQP opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.06. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

