SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $130.20 Average PT from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $2.189 per share. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

