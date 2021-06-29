Swap (XWP) Price Hits $0.0226

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $304,763.24 and approximately $676.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,474,646 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

