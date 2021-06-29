Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives $71.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.59.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,997,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $33,673,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after buying an additional 244,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

