MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.31 and a beta of 1.63.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

