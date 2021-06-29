Brokerages Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $81.79

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.79.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

