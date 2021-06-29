Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU stock opened at $363.79 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.