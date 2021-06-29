Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.