Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,494 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $72.64 and a 12-month high of $123.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

