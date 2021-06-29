Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,962,905,000 after buying an additional 259,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after purchasing an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

