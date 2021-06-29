Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 867 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 463,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT opened at $216.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

