Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $527,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.