Incent 24 Hour Volume Hits $355,092.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market cap of $4.12 million and $355,092.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00046293 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00136749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.50 or 0.00165800 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,923.60 or 1.00101648 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

