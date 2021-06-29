ClinTex CTi Price Reaches $0.0771 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.56 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0771 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ClinTex CTi

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

