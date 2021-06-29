X-CASH (XCASH) Market Capitalization Tops $10.65 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $10.65 million and $37,518.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000804 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00018228 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,074,619,951 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

